Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Gernant's Cemetery
13 Gernant's Church Road
Leesport, PA
Charles H. Kaufman, age 86, of Kutztown, passed away on August 6, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Charles was the husband of the late Audrey I. (Reifinger) Kaufman, who passed on January 31, 2019. He was born in Richmond Township, the son of the late Jarius D. Kaufman and Elsie L. Deisher.

He was a 1951 Graduate of Kutztown High School. Charles worked at Allentown Cement Co., Evansville, for 47 years. Charles was a member of Becker's St. Peter's

Lutheran Church, Molltown. Other memberships included Horace Kieffer American Legion Post, Fleetwood, Pike Township Sportsman Club, Kutztown Rod & Gun Club, Kempton Rod & Gun Club and Kutztown Fire Company. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War.

Charles is survived by his stepchildren: Stanley Snyder, of Blandon; Walter Snyder, husband of Carol Snyder,

Blandon; Penni (Snyder), wife of Ricky Moyer, of

Fleetwood; and Troy Snyder, husband of Heather Snyder, of Spring Township. Other survivors are grandchildren: Janelle, Brandy, Kristy, Chad, Cole, Cali; and great-grandchildren: Hunter, Makenna, Austin, Ty and Chase.

He was preceded in death by his children, Randall

Kaufman and Sherry Kaufman.

Graveside will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17th, in St. John's Gernant's Cemetery, 13 Gernant's Church Road, Leesport.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Charles's memory to Becker's St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 265 Maidencreek Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522.

Online condolences can be made at

www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019
