Charles R. Keenan, 84, of Mohnton, passed away February 11, 2019, at Berks Heim where he was a guest for the past nine months.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Elmer E. Keenen and Sadie (Dunkelberger) Keenan Bucher.

Charles worked various jobs and lastly worked in

maintenance for F.M. Brown, Sinking Spring.

He is survived by his brother, Dr. Richard R. Keenan, Sinking Spring; and was predeceased by a brother, Jeffrey Keenan.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Pastor Andrea Haldeman will officiate. Interment in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. Viewing on Friday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. www.kleefuneralhome.com



