Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 779-2800
More Obituaries for Charles Kerchusky
Charles Kerchusky

Charles Kerchusky Obituary
Charles J. Kerchusky, 93, of Exeter Township, passed away, Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Berkshire Center. He was the loving husband Helen M. (Abicunas). In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his children, Charles D. Kerchusky, husband of Eva ( Greentown, PA), Elaine (Kerchusky) Tucker, wife of Jay (Milford, PA), 4 grandchildren, Stephanie Kerchusky (Tucson, Arizona) Jason Tucker husband of Julie, Pittsburgh, PA), Joshua Tucker (Malvern, PA) and Ashley Dillion, wife of Tyler (Chestnuthill, MA), a sister, Florence Balkiewicz (West Chester, PA) and a brother Albert, husband of Stella (Pohatan, VA.) Born in Shenandoah, PA, he was the son of the late, Charles and Isabel (Deranch) Kerchusky. Charles served in the United States Army during the Korean War as a road engineer. After returning from Korea, he married Helen on Valentine’s Day, 1953 and lived happily together for 66 years. After moving to Philadelphia, he enrolled in Radio Electronics Trade School and worked as a fill-in Postman before landing a job at General Electric and moving to Folcroft, PA to raise his family. He worked for General Electric in switch gear division at 69th and Elmwood Streets in Philadelphia at a job he truly loved. He retired after 36 years to travel most of the 50 states including Hawaii. In retirement, he moved to Exeter Township and could be found mowing the lawn or waxing his vehicle. His true passion was fly fishing in the Manatawny Creek. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
