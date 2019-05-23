Charles Raymond Kissling, 91, of

Wernersville, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Betty Mae (Mertz) Kissling, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage on March 6th.

Charles, a son of the late Raymond A. and Martha A. (Seip) Kissling, was born in North Heidelberg Twp.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Rose Ann, widow of Robert Barbato, Greensburg; a son, Timothy Charles Kissling and his friend, Tina McNeill; three

grandsons: Andrew T. Kissling, husband of Jessika,

Anthony R. Barbato, husband of Kelsey, and Michael P. Barbato; and two great-grandchildren, Abigail M. and

Dylan A. Kissling; two nieces, Ann, widow of John Riegel, and June, wife of Barry Mountz.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Speicher; and a brother-in-law, Charles Speicher.

He was a lifetime member of North Heidelberg UCC.

His enjoyment in life was farming the Century Farm for most of his life. He also enjoyed attending musical

programs and public auctions and hosting family picnics on the farm.

He served on various farm organization committees and the advisory board to the Bank of Pennsylvania,

Wernersville Office, from 1966 until its disbandment

(currently M&T Bank).

He was a graduate of Wilson High School, Class of 1945.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 6-8:00 p.m.,

Friday, and from 9:30 a.m., until the time of services,

Saturday. Burial will be in North Heidelberg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North Heidelberg UCC, 211 Sheidy Rd., Robesonia, PA 19551, or to Phoebe Ministries, Phoebe Ministries,

Marketing and Institutional Advancement, 1925 Turner Street, Allentown, PA 18104.

