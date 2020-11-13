1/1
Charles L. Bolson
1938 - 2020
Charles L. Bolton Charles L. Bolton, 81, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday, November 12th, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Schuylkill, E. Norwegian St., Pottsville. Born in Schuylkill Haven, on December 4, 1938, a son of the late Emanuel & Thelma (Aungst) Bolton. He was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, class of 1956. He was formerly employed by Reider’s Shoe Co as a floor person for 22 years, then Wetterau Industries as a truck loader and retiring from Post Precision Castings as a pattern maker. He was a member of St. John’s UCC, Schuylkill Haven, Summit Station Fire Co., where he served as past Assistant Chief, and the Summit Station Fire Police. Charles was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. He enjoyed dirt track racing, playing cards, and Bingo. He was preceded in death by his brother James Bolton and a granddaughter Amanda Stump. Charles is survived by his children David C. Bolton husband of Doris, Schuylkill Haven, Sherry G. Stump wife of Robert, Schuylkill Haven, Terri K. Cleary wife of Phillip, Pine Grove, Lori J. Bast wife of Michael, Tremont and Lisa J. Wisner wife of Richard, Schuylkill Haven; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; sister Nancy Knoblauch, Port Clinton; brother Gerald Bolton husband of Jean, Schuylkill Haven; nieces and nephews. At the family’s request, memorial donations may be forwarded to St. John’s UCC., 121 E Main St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972 A graveside committal service will be held Wednesday, November 18 at Schuylkill Memorial Park at 10:30 am. with Pastor Shawn VanDyke officiating. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., Schuylkill Haven has been entrusted with the arrangements.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Schuylkill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
