Charles L. Parsons Charles L. Parsons, 68, of Wyomissing, passed away on 9/26/20. He was born in Reading to the late Charles Parsons and Betty (Bilder) Parsons. He was the husband of Candace Parsons. Charles is survived by his sister Lena and predeceased by his two sisters Barbara and May. He is survived by his eleven children; Sons, Michael, Christopher, Bradley, Stephen, Nick, and Jarrod. Daughters; Heather, Lisa, Jennifer, Stephanie , and Katilynn. He is also survived by lots and lots of grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He was a truck driver for many years at J.P. Mascaro & Sons. He loved going to auctions, flea markets, and car shows. Charles will be truly and deeply missed. A viewing will be held Thursday, October 1st from 6 to 9 PM in Henninger Funeral Home, 229 N. 5th St. Reading. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 2nd at 10 AM in St. Catherine of Siena Chapel, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. Burial will follow Mass in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrnagments. www.henningerfuneralhome.com