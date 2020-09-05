Charles Lauck

Charles L. Lauck, 95, formerly of Robeson Township, passed away September 3, 2020 in the Masonic Village Healthcare Center, Elizabethtown where he was a guest. Charles was born in Pine Grove Mills, Ferguson Township, Center County, he was a son of the late H. L. “Roy” and Clara M. (Grove) Lauck. He was the husband of the late Mary Ruth (Tyson) Lauck. They celebrated 65 years of marriage prior to her passing on February 17, 2015. He was a 1943 graduate of State College High School and served in the U.S. Army during WW II. He earned the Good Conduct, American Campaign, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign with 2 bronze service stars with arrowhead, World War II Victory, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with 1 service star and the Occupation of Japan medals. Charles used the G.I. bill to complete a business degree from Bloomsburg State College (Now University) in 1950. He lived and worked seven years in Mt. Carmel for a small loan company and moved to Reading in 1957 where he worked for 32 ½ years for the American Casualty Company (now C.N.A.) retiring in 1989. He was a member, past master, and treasurer of Alleghenyville Grange (now Gouglersville Grange), member of St. John’s Lodge No. 435 F & A M for 63 years, Valley of Reading Consistory, Rajah Shrine and Past Commander of their Legion of Honor. He belonged to Eastern Star and Amaranth-Reading Court, Life member of American Legion, State College and Pine Grove Mills VFW. He was also a Life member of the 43rd Infantry Division Veterans Association and a member of the Liederkranz, Victor Emmanuel Assn., Hay Creek Valley Historical Society and B. P. O. E. Elks Mt. Carmel Lodge # 356. He volunteered weekly at Grand Hall Lodge at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. Surviving is a son – C. Samuel husband of Phyllis Lauck of Birdsboro, a grandson – Chuck Lauck, TN, and a granddaughter – Mary Klopp of Birdsboro, 6 great grandchildren – Drew, Kody, LeAnn, Cassie, Hannah, and Arek, and a brother – Carl A. Lauck and his nephew – Pete Lauck, both of State College. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother Eugene. Relatives and friends may call on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:30 AM at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Interment with full military honors in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, will be private. Charles requests NO flowers be sent, please make contributions to Masonic Charities, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022-2199. www.kleefuneralhome.com