Charles Henry McClary, 88, of West Reading, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, in Tower Health-Reading Hospital surrounded by his loving family at his side.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara J. (Bell) McClary, with whom he shared 44 years of marriage.

Charles was born in Reading on November 21, 1930, a son of the late Sylvester and Caroline (Thomas) McClary.

He served in the Army during the Korean War as a

Corporal and was employed by Met-Ed as a printer for over 20 years, retiring there.

Charles was the founding member of the Fisherman's Club, Vice President of The Youth of Yesterday and a Life member of George Washington Carver American Legion Post #962.

In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish in his

memory, his children: Jack and his wife, Deborah Marshall, of Reading, Darrell Marshall, of Reading, Stephanie

Marshall, and her significant other, Scott Walton, of

Reading, Tracy McClary, of Reading, and his significant other, Michelle, Terri McClary, of Reading; 12

grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; one

great-great-grandson; and a host of family and friends.

Charles was predeceased by his two sons, Charles

Marshall and Donald Marshall; and his siblings, Mary and Sylvester Jr.

Home-going services will be Monday, March 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading. Burial to follow in Berks County Memorial

Gardens. Viewing will be Monday 9-11 a.m. in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at

www.theocauman.com.



