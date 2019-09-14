Home

Charles Miller


1931 - 2019
Charles Miller Obituary

Charles W. Miller, age 87, died on

September 12, 2019.

The son of Harold Dengler Miller and

Anna Dorothy From Miller, Charles was born on December 18, 1931.

Following graduation from Perkiomen Prep School, Charlie worked for his family's business,

Miller & From, before enlisting in the Army and serving his country in Korea. He was stationed in Seoul and was a

director in the Army Security Agency's Communication

Intelligence Division. After his service in Korea, he

returned to Miller & From Florist and managed the retail end of the business. In 1963, he married Janice Butler.

Seven years later, Charlie left the florist business and under the mentorship of his father-in-law, Thomas Butler, learned "the ropes" of the compressed gas and welding

supply industry. Eventually, Charlie and Janice ran Butler

Cylinder Gas Company, until they sold it in 1985.

Serving in the capacity of both board member and

president, Charlie gave a great deal of his time and talents to the Berkshire Country Club and Porters Lake Hunting and Fishing Club. Additionally, he enjoyed playing tennis and golf and spending Thursday evenings at The Fish Pond. However, his all-time favorite activity was "building and fixing things." There was always some sort of project

occurring inside or outside of his home.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Janice Butler Miller; his daughter, Michelle Miller Davis, wife of Scott Jere

Davis; and his two grandsons, Jack Thomas Davis and Grant Jere Davis. One sister, Virginia Miller, also survives him.

Charlie will be remembered for being a kind, giving, hard-working gentleman who loved taking care of his

family, doing for others and ensuring that his yard was

immaculate.

A private burial will be held at the discretion of the

family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any

contributions in Charlie's memory be made to The Reading Hospital Foundation with a designation to The Tower Health Street Medicine Program.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
