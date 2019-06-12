Charles R. Moyer, 89, of Kutztown, died Monday, June 10, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township, where he was a patient for nearly three weeks.

He was the widower of Marie A. (Heydt) Moyer, who died July 26, 2018. Born in Kutztown, he was the son of the late Homer A. and Jennie I. (Snyder) Moyer. Over the years Charles was an active member of Saint John's Lutheran Church, Kutztown, helping in the construction of the church building as its stands today.

Charles served in the National Guard, Battery C, 337th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Gun Battalion from 1948-1952 and honorably and faithfully served our country as a member of the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.

Charles was first employed as a truck driver for Carl Bieber Trucking, Kutztown, followed by a line operator in building A-1 for East Penn Manufacturing, Lyon Station. Charles worked as a machinist for Mack Trucks, Allentown, over 30 years, until his retirement in 1987.

After serving in the military, Charles enjoyed stock car racing at Dorney Park Raceway and Flemington, N.J.

Raceway. After racing competitively, Charles married Marie, and they had a daughter, Stephanie. Charles was a member of the Kutztown Lions Club, the Kutztown Fire Company Bowling League and the Cougar Tale. Charles was a girl's softball pitching coach for Oley, Hamburg and Holy Name High Schools from 1986-1994. He enjoyed playing recreational softball at Lyons ball field.

Charles and Marie were quite active throughout their 63 years of marriage. They enjoyed golfing together with

family and friends locally and in Florida. They were members of the Smoothies Dance Club and the Fun & Friends Dance Club. They took many bus trips around the country and

enjoyed traveling with their granddaughters on family

vacations to Walt Disney World and Ocean City, Md. Some additional pastimes Charles enjoyed were hunting,

snowmobiling, playing cards, attending Penn State football games, family picnics and hosting an annual New Year's Eve party.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Stephanie A. (Moyer), wife of Gary L. Derstine, Kutztown. Other survivors include granddaughters, Brandi L. Derstine, companion of TJ Pacheco, Kissimmee, Fla.; and Linzi M. (Derstine), wife of Dr. Shaun D. Gill, Emmaus; great-granddaughters, Alivia J. and Ellison J. Gill. Charles is survived by sisters: Sandra A. (Moyer), wife of Melvin Hartman, Kutztown; Sharlene A. (Moyer), wife of Reverend Andrew J. Stauffer, Boyertown; Brenda J. (Moyer), wife of Terry L. Bucks, Kutztown; sister-in-law Edna A. (Heydt), wife of Clair D. Kramer, Kutztown; brother-in-law Vicar Jeremiah T. Heydt, and his wife Tina, Kutztown.

In addition to his wife, Marie, and parents, Charles was predeceased by sisters: Eleanor (Moyer) Smith, Joyce (Moyer) Leibensperger, Melba (Moyer) Schroeder; and a nephew, Jeff T. Bucks.

A funeral service to celebrate Charles' life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., in Saint John's

Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 East Main Street, Kutztown, with Reverend Mary Ann Hamm and Vicar Jeremiah T. Heydt, co-officiating. Interment with military honors

provided by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard and Ray A. Master Post 217, American Legion Honor Guard, Topton, will follow in Zion Maxatawny Union Cemetery, Maxatawny Twp. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m., in Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, and again on

Saturday morning from 9:00-10:00 a.m., in the church.

The family requests contributions be made in Charles' memory to Saint John's Lutheran Church, 201 East Main Street, Kutztown, PA 19530.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.



