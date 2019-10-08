|
Charles “Bud” F. Nagle Charles “Bud” F. Nagle, 93, passed away peacefully in his home the evening of Monday, October 7, 2019. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Charles and Edith (Schaffer) Nagle. Charles was the widower of Mildred C. Nagle, who passed in 2014. Charles and Mildred were members of Glad Tidings Assembly of God, now known as GT Church, where Mildred attended since the founding of the church in the early 1920’s. For 45 years until his retirement in 1988, Bud worked at the Reading Gray Iron Castings Company. Bud loved and served God, his church, and his family unconditionally. He enjoyed time with friends. He also enjoyed time spent at Erma Camp near Cape May, NJ. Charles is survived by his children Deborah C., wife of Nelson Henne, of Fleetwood, and Robert C., husband of Wendy (Guistwite) Nagle, of Lititz; granddaughters: Heather C., wife of Jeff Soltysik; Kimberly R., wife of Elyus Wallace; and Megan E., wife of Stephen Fulmer; and great-grandsons Silas A. Fulmer and Jude E. Fulmer. Bud was predeceased by all 7 of his brothers and sisters. Services for Bud will be held on Friday, October 11 at 10:00 am at GT Church, 1110 Snyder Rd, Reading, PA 19609. Friends and family are invited to view from 9:00 am until the time of service in the church. Burial will follow at the Berks Co. Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church at the above address. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019