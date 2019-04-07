Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Noll Jr..

Charles J. "Charlie" Noll Jr., 74, of

Laureldale, passed away Thursday, April 4th, 2019, in Penn State, St. Joseph Hospital.

Charlie was married to Cynthia J.

(Wentzel) Noll. Charlie and Cindy would have been married fifteen loving years on August 28th. Born in Laureldale, he was the son of the late Charles Noll Sr. and Estella (Conrad) Noll.

Charlie served in the U. S. Air Force. Charlie was a truck driver for many years for General Battery. Racing cars, building and working on cars and going to car shows were a passion for Charlie. Charlie raced at the former Reading Fairgrounds as "Triple 7" and dragged at Maple Grove Raceway. Mustangs were his specialty; his rod was named "Blue Thunder." Charlie was a member of the Mixed Nuts Car Club and loved to go to Rich's Shop, RAMS. Charlie was a former Scoutmaster for Troop No. 171. Charlie loved to go to Lewes, Delaware, play cards and travel to the casinos.

Additional survivors include three children: Michael D. Noll and partner, Jess Smith, of Reading; Stephanie L. Mullarkey and husband, Dennis Mullarkey, of Laureldale; and Steven M. Dauber and wife, Jennifer Dauber, of West Reading. There are three grandchildren: Riley and Reese Dauber and Dennis Mullarkey 3rd. Also there are several siblings: Nancy Yoder, of N.C.; Cindy Beacham, of

Mohrsville; Gerry Noll, of Exeter Twp.; George Noll, of

Stony Creek; and Donald Noll, of Laureldale.

Charlie is predeceased by siblings, Norman and Skip Noll.

Charlie is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Charlie loved his cats, Angel and Puss.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday evening, April 10th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 8:00 p.m. Interment will be

private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508 and the Humane Society, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604.

Online condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



