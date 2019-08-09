Home

Charles Obst, 75, of Hamburg, died

Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center,

following a lengthy illness.

He was the loving husband of Lauren J. (Giamanco) Obst. They were married

November 12, 1964.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was a son of the late Carl and Bridgette (Nissen) Obst.

Charles was employed by East Penn Manufacturing Company, Lyon Station, as a mechanical engineer in the acid reclamation plant for 28 years until his retirement in 2003.

Charlie enjoyed trains, antique hot rods, spending time with his granddaughters, telling a good story, and making people laugh.

In addition to his wife of 54 years, Lauren, Charles is

survived by his children: Gregg P. Obst, husband of Denise M. (Preble) Obst, Blandon, Debra B. (Obst), wife of Brian Cone, Fleetwood, Christopher C. Obst, fiance of Ashley Beth Martin, Pottsville, and Brian J. Obst, husband of

Michelle (Miller) Obst, Fleetwood. Other survivors include a sister, Margaret (Obst), widow of James Olivieri,

Fayetteville, N.C. There are two granddaughters, Lorelei C. and Ryder E. Obst. There are also nephews, Gary Obst and Richard Obst; and nieces: Laurie (Obst) Knize, Cathy (Obst) Preston and Margaret Olivieri.

In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by a brother, Harry Obst.

Services will be private at the request of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Charles Obst to the , 968

Postal Road, Ste. 110 Allentown, PA 18109. https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=donatenow_legacy.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 9, 2019
