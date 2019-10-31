|
Charles R. Boyer, 79, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Keystone Villa, Ephrata. He was born in Reinholds to the late Calvin and Elverta (Haldeman) Boyer, and was the husband of the late Jo Ann (Ruhland) Boyer, who died in 1992. Charles enjoyed Major League Baseball, going down to the shore, gardening and he loved being around people. Charles is survived by daughter, Karen L. Leisey; son, Brett L., husband of Tricia L. (Machemer) Boyer; daughter-in-law, Tammy L. (Krepp) Boyer; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Kathryn E. Sweitzer; companion, Judith L. Sauder, and her children: Susan A., wife of Guy Templin, David M., husband of Lori Sauder, Jeffrey L., husband of Laurie Sauder. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by son, Patrick J. Boyer; sister, Janice E. Clair; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Sweitzer. A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. at the Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds. Funeral services will follow and begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, with Rev. Dennis L. Trout officiating. Interment will take place in the Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Charles’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604 or Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA, 17569. Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
