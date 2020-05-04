Charles "Jack" Reed, a long-time Hamburg resident, passed away on May 3 in Grapevine, Texas, where he recently resided near his son and family. Jack was the husband of Ruth "Fuzzy" Reed who predeceased him in 2015. Born in Hamburg, he was the son of the late William "Bud" and Ella Reed(Long). Jack's life was defined by his love for Fuzzy and their family. Jack and Fuzzy were married in 1947 and enjoyed a long and very happy life together. They particularly enjoyed a long retirement traveling in the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia often with family and friends. They always looked forward to gathering with their many lifelong friends in the Hamburg area for picnics, playing charades, going to plays, attending musical events, or just having a good meal together. Jack was a charter member and past President of the Hamburg Jaycees and a lifetime member of Vaux Lodge Number 406, Free and Accepted Masons. Jack is survived by two sons, Scott Reed and his wife Leslie living in Wiesbaden, Germany, and David Reed and his wife Kamariah living in Colleyville, TX; Three grandchildren: Max and Jake Reed, and Ame Orzechowski; and one great-grandson Aidan Orzechowski. He is also survived by his sister June and her husband Kervin Kline and his brother Robert Reed. Jack was predeceased by son Michael Reed, his sisters Alice and Nancy, and his brother William. Jack and Fuzzy will be incredibly missed by their children, grandchildren, great-grandchild and others who knew them. We will remember their kind and generous hearts and life long love for each other. Jack and Fuzzy were long-time volunteers at the food pantry in Hamburg. Donations in the their honor can be made to the Northern Berks Food Pantry care of Wanda Bechtel, 216 South Third Street, Hamburg, PA 19526.



