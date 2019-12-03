Home

Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lighthouse Christian Church
37 S 5th Street
Reading, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Lighthouse Christian Church
37 S 5th Street
Reading, PA
Charles S. Rentschler Charles S. Rentschler, 84, of Reading passed away December 2, 2019 in his home. He was married to Marie M. (Kramer) Rentschler for 61 loving years Born in Bernville, he was the son of Lewis and Jennie (Heckman) Rentschler. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Charles, husband of Mary; Tiayease, wife of Roy; Lewis; and Fabian: 22 grandchildren. Funeral services for Charles will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Lighthouse Christian Church, 37 S 5th Street, Reading, 19602. Friends and family are invited to gather from 12 noon until the time of service in the church. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with services. Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
