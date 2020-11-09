Charles Richard Benson Charles Richard Benson, 90 of Birdsboro, PA died on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Manatawny Manor in E. Coventry Twp., Chester Co., PA. Born February 14, 1930 in Birdsboro, PA, he was the son of the late Luther Benson and Pearl (Johnson) Benson. Charles married Virginia C. (Manderewicz) Benson on November 20, 1954 at Lafayette Hill, Montgomery County, PA. Charles was an avid hunter; he enjoyed stock car racing at the Reading Fairgrounds and was a fan of NASCAR. He had been employed by IUOE Local 542 as a heavy equipment operator. Charles served in the Army from 1951 until 1953. He was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Surviving along with his wife are son, Charles R., Jr. husband of Kathie Benson, of Birdsboro, PA, daughter, Barbara A. wife of Norbert Keim of Jasper, IN; 2 grandchildren, Brad husband of Lisa and Charlene wife of Robert; 1 great grandson, Jackson and a cousin, Charlotte V. Swoyer. He was predeceased by brother, Luther W. Benson, Jr. A Graveside service and interment will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the Birdsboro Cemetery, 1018 East Main Street Birdsboro, PA with the Rev. James T. Farnsworth officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro is in charge of arrangements.



