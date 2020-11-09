1/1
Charles Richard Benson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Richard Benson Charles Richard Benson, 90 of Birdsboro, PA died on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Manatawny Manor in E. Coventry Twp., Chester Co., PA. Born February 14, 1930 in Birdsboro, PA, he was the son of the late Luther Benson and Pearl (Johnson) Benson. Charles married Virginia C. (Manderewicz) Benson on November 20, 1954 at Lafayette Hill, Montgomery County, PA. Charles was an avid hunter; he enjoyed stock car racing at the Reading Fairgrounds and was a fan of NASCAR. He had been employed by IUOE Local 542 as a heavy equipment operator. Charles served in the Army from 1951 until 1953. He was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Surviving along with his wife are son, Charles R., Jr. husband of Kathie Benson, of Birdsboro, PA, daughter, Barbara A. wife of Norbert Keim of Jasper, IN; 2 grandchildren, Brad husband of Lisa and Charlene wife of Robert; 1 great grandson, Jackson and a cousin, Charlotte V. Swoyer. He was predeceased by brother, Luther W. Benson, Jr. A Graveside service and interment will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the Birdsboro Cemetery, 1018 East Main Street Birdsboro, PA with the Rev. James T. Farnsworth officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dengler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved