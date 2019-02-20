Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Rissmiller.

Charles W. Rissmiller, 76, of Myerstown, passed away on February 17, 2019, at Manor Care Sinking Spring.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Frederick and Helen (Frain) Rissmiller.

He was predeceased by his companion, June Hable; brother, Howard Rissmiller; and sister, Joan Rutt.

Survivors include his stepchildren, Linda Hable, of Myerstown; and Warren Hable, of Myerstown. Also surviving is a sister, Sharon A. Moore, wife of Dennis, of Pasco County, Fla.; sister-in-law, Bonnie Y. Rissmiller, widow of Howard; nieces and nephews; and a loving border collie, Oreo.

Funeral Services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends and

relatives from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Forest Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



