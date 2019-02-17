Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Ruth.

Charles C. Ruth, 85, of Cumru Township, passed away February 14, 2019, in the

Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of the late Joanne P. (Tice) Ruth, who passed away Feb. 27, 2008. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late

Charles F. and Agnes V. (Yakuczonis) Ruth. Charles worked as a truck mechanic for the former Berman Leasing and lastly for Textile Chemical retiring in 1972. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the NRA and loved all his German shepherds.

He is survived by his brothers, William H. Ruth, Shillington, Gary L., husband of Claire Ruth, Gouglersville; his sister, Geraldine M., wife of Dr. Michael Zampelli, Wyomissing; several nieces and nephews; and a great-nephew.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Interment in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. Viewing on Wednesday from 10-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. www.kleefuneralhome.com



