Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Frieden’s Lutheran Church
1076 Memorial Highway
Oley, PA
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Frieden’s Lutheran Church
1076 Memorial Highway
Oley, PA
Charles Saponsky Jr.


1947 - 2019
Charles Saponsky Jr. Obituary

Charles "Chuck" Stanley Saponsky Jr., 71, passed away August 19, 2019, in his Earl Township residence,

surrounded by his loving family.

He was the loving husband of Suzanne Leslie (Egolf) Saponsky, with whom he shared almost 46 years of

marriage. Born November 2, 1947 in Somerset, Pa., he was a son of the late Charles Stanley Sr.and Josephine S. (Kowalczyk) Saponsky.

Chuck was a 1965 graduate of Boswell High School. He was also a graduate of Clarion University, where he earned a bachelors degree in 1971 and a masters degree in 1974, both in Science Education. He was employed as a science teacher within the Pottstown School District (Northern Jr. High School, Pottstown Intermediate School, and

Pottstown Middle School) for 32 years. In his many years of teaching and prior to retiring in 2003, Chuck served as

department chairperson, briefly taught the middle school gifted program, was a scout for the high school basketball team, coached wrestling, and developed a science research program that encouraged students to explore the realm of science. He also received the Middle School Teacher of the Year in the 1990s.

Chuck's retirement years were an ongoing adventure where he found pleasure in everything, from the ordinary to the indescribable. While European cruises, Hawaiian and Alaskan excursions were wonderful, it was the annual family Canadian fishing trips as well as seeing Disney through the eyes of his granddaughter, Addison, that were his favorites. Other retirement joys included scouting girls field hockey for his favorite team, Owen J. Roberts,

attending his granddaughter's sporting events, picnics by the pool with family, and quiet dinners with his wife. While his role in life changed over the years, from a son to a

husband, a teacher, a dad, it was his becoming "GaGa" to his granddaughter that made his life complete.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, is his daughter, Amy Lynn, wife of Kyle N. Hoffman, of Ruscombmanor

Township; and his granddaughter, Addison Hoffman.

Charles was preceded in death by a daughter, Leslie A. Saponsky, who passed on October 20, 1996.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, August 27th at 11:00 a.m., at Friedens Lutheran Church, 1076 Memorial Highway, Oley, PA 19547. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., in the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Friedens Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, at the above address. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Creamtory Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit: www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019
