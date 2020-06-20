Charles Schuler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles “Charlie” E. Schuler, formerly of Mertztown, passed away on June 17, 2020, at the Lutheran Home at Topton. He was the husband of the late Pearl M. (Heffner) Schuler, who died in 1986. Charlie was born in Germansville and was the son of the late Edwin D. and Miriam C. (Rauch) Schuler. He was a long-time employee of Carl R. Bieber Tourways and later worked for Roadway and Wetterau. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Kutztown. Charlie will be greatly missed by his family: daughters Darlene M. of Allentown, Sharon E., wife of Allen L. Leiby of Kutztown, and Carol D., wife of Richard L. Leiby of Kutztown; grandchildren Melanie Leiby, Laura Reinhard, Justin Leiby, and Stacey Sperber; and great grandchildren Lilly, Abbey, James, Hudson, and June. He was predeceased by his brother Elmer Schuler and long-time companion Cleo J. Gehman. The family would like to thank the staff of the Buehrle Center at the Lutheran Home at Topton and Bayada Hospice of Boyertown for the care they gave Charlie. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Youth Gathering (357 West Main St, Kutztown, PA 19530) or Friend, Inc. (658D Noble St, Kutztown, PA 19530). Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved