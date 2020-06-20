Charles Schuler

Charles “Charlie” E. Schuler, formerly of Mertztown, passed away on June 17, 2020, at the Lutheran Home at Topton. He was the husband of the late Pearl M. (Heffner) Schuler, who died in 1986. Charlie was born in Germansville and was the son of the late Edwin D. and Miriam C. (Rauch) Schuler. He was a long-time employee of Carl R. Bieber Tourways and later worked for Roadway and Wetterau. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Kutztown. Charlie will be greatly missed by his family: daughters Darlene M. of Allentown, Sharon E., wife of Allen L. Leiby of Kutztown, and Carol D., wife of Richard L. Leiby of Kutztown; grandchildren Melanie Leiby, Laura Reinhard, Justin Leiby, and Stacey Sperber; and great grandchildren Lilly, Abbey, James, Hudson, and June. He was predeceased by his brother Elmer Schuler and long-time companion Cleo J. Gehman. The family would like to thank the staff of the Buehrle Center at the Lutheran Home at Topton and Bayada Hospice of Boyertown for the care they gave Charlie. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Youth Gathering (357 West Main St, Kutztown, PA 19530) or Friend, Inc. (658D Noble St, Kutztown, PA 19530). Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



