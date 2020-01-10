Home

Charles E. “Chick” Stoudt Jr., 93, of Boyertown, husband of the late Julia C. (Hafer) Stoudt, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, at Berkshire Center. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Daisy (Reichert) Stoudt. Charles was a WWII Army veteran. He was a member of the Boyertown Lodge #741 F&AM, the Earl Twp. Fire Company and a life member of Friendship Hook & Ladder. He was an avid hunter and was a member of the Boyertown Rod & Gun Club. Surviving are sons, Charles “Barry” Stoudt, husband of Bernadette A.; and Dennis H. Stoudt, husband of Virginia F.; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Along with his wife and parents, he is predeceased by a grandson, great-grandson, two brothers and three sisters. Service and interment are private. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Gilbertsville, are in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
