Charles R. Styer Jr., 77, of Narvon died

unexpectedly at his home on July 19, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his wife,

Margaret C. (Neatock) Styer, in 2001.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Charles R. and Mary Anna (Baeighkley) Styer. Charlie was first employed as a welder with the

former Grace Mines in Morgantown until it closed. He then was a truck driver for Tyson Foods until his

retirement. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed riding his motorcycle until the time of his death.

Surviving are two children, Michael, married to Judy (High) Styer, Denver; and Donna, married to Reggie Keller, Denver; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Doris Weber, Narvon; and Clayton Styer,

Lebanon.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements.




