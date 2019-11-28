|
|
Charles Tothero Jr., 93, of Leesport, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Berks Heim Nursing Home. He was the loving husband of Barbara A. (Schneider) for over 67 years. Born in Reading, Pa., Mr. Tothero was the son of the late Charles G. and Grace Margaret (Spatz) Tothero. Charles was a graduate of Shillington High school and went on to serve in the United States Navy during World War II. Charles was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Mohnton, serving as council treasurer for many years. He was an Eagle Scout and assistant scoutmaster for Kenhorst Troop 1 and later Montrose Manor Troop 432. Charles was a member of St. John’s Lodge No. 435 F&AM. He was employed as a maintenance supervisor for several companies, last working for Baldwin Hardware. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his children, Rick F. Tothero, of Wernersville Pa.; and Shelley A. Grim, wife of Dale, of Muhlenberg Township. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Megan and Nikki Grim. Charles was preceded in death by his sisters, Miriam Swavely and Ruth Ruth. Funeral service will be held in St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1 Front Street, Mohnton, PA 19540, Monday, December 2, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. Reverend Rachel Dietz will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends in St. John’s Lutheran Church, Monday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church Building Fund, in memory of Mr. Charles Tothero Jr. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019