Charles J. "Chip" Vozella, 73, passed away February 17, 2019, in his Exeter Township residence. He was the beloved husband of Karen E. (Zawaski) Vozella; they were

married October 21, 1967, and celebrated 51 years of marriage.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Walter T. Sr. and Orsola (Pucciarelli) Vozella. Chip was a graduate of Mt. Penn High School and Reading Business Institute. He was a member of St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, Exeter Township. Chip was employed by CarTech as a scheduling coordinator for over 45 years until retiring in 2012.

He loved spending time with his family, having breakfast at Speedies, going to the Reading Phillies games, playing volleyball, and cruising with Karen and friends. Chip's

contagious smile, kind heart and funny sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Audrey, wife of Randy Green, Reading; and Deborah Vozella, Blandon. He is also survived by his brother, Walter T.,

husband of Dolores Vozella, Pennside; four grandchildren: Autumn, wife of James Gordon Sr., Derek Petersen, Morgan Petersen and Jason Petersen; and one great-grandson, James Gordon Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday,

February 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Catharine of Siena Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, PA 19606, with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.

