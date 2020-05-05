Charles W. McCane
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles W. McCane Charles W. McCane, 88, of Womelsdorf, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Thelma M. (Boyer) McCane, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage on January 5th. Charles, a son of the late William and Edith (Rightmyer) McCane, was born in Reading. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Michael McCane, Sinking Spring, Scott Kulikowski, husband of Margaret, Womelsdorf, Wendy, wife of Dr. D. Gregory Ertel, Wyomissing, and Todd A. Kulikowski, Arizona; a brother, Richard McCane, Reading; seven grandchildren, Justin Kulikowski, husband of Julia, Kristen, wife of Scott Morrison, Lauren, wife of Dr. Kasey Pierson, Kathryn Ertel, Jessica Ertel, Ashley, wife of Rhett Flake, and Todd J.C. Kulikowski; and two great granddaughters, Emma Cain and Ada Kulikowski. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom and William; and two sisters, Jenny and Nancy. He was a member of St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC, and was involved in Adult, 4th, and 5th grade Sunday School, he was a past youth leader, a member Ambassador of Cheer, and was involved on the consistory as an elder, deacon, and president. He retired from Barbey Electronics and Brooks Armory Car Service. He enjoyed hunting with his family and friends. One of his many joys was playing cards, especially with his grandchildren. During hunting season, he enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. He was also an avid reader. A burial will be private in Hain’s Church Cemetery and a celebration of life service will be announced at a later time. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church, St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC, 591 N. Church Rd., Wernersville, PA 19565. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved