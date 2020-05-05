Charles W. McCane Charles W. McCane, 88, of Womelsdorf, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Thelma M. (Boyer) McCane, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage on January 5th. Charles, a son of the late William and Edith (Rightmyer) McCane, was born in Reading. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Michael McCane, Sinking Spring, Scott Kulikowski, husband of Margaret, Womelsdorf, Wendy, wife of Dr. D. Gregory Ertel, Wyomissing, and Todd A. Kulikowski, Arizona; a brother, Richard McCane, Reading; seven grandchildren, Justin Kulikowski, husband of Julia, Kristen, wife of Scott Morrison, Lauren, wife of Dr. Kasey Pierson, Kathryn Ertel, Jessica Ertel, Ashley, wife of Rhett Flake, and Todd J.C. Kulikowski; and two great granddaughters, Emma Cain and Ada Kulikowski. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom and William; and two sisters, Jenny and Nancy. He was a member of St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC, and was involved in Adult, 4th, and 5th grade Sunday School, he was a past youth leader, a member Ambassador of Cheer, and was involved on the consistory as an elder, deacon, and president. He retired from Barbey Electronics and Brooks Armory Car Service. He enjoyed hunting with his family and friends. One of his many joys was playing cards, especially with his grandchildren. During hunting season, he enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. He was also an avid reader. A burial will be private in Hain’s Church Cemetery and a celebration of life service will be announced at a later time. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church, St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC, 591 N. Church Rd., Wernersville, PA 19565. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 5 to May 6, 2020.