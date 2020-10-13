1/1
Charles W. Pletz Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles W. Pletz, Jr. It is with great sadness and heartbreak that we share the news of the passing of Charles W. Pletz, Jr. 87, (“Big Boone”, “Chopper”) of Mohrsville, on Saturday, October 10, 2020, Tower Health – Reading Hospital, West Reading. He was the loving husband of Ruth M. (Rumfelt) Pletz, with whom he spent 42 years. Born in Pottstown, PA, Charlie was the son of the late Charles W., Sr. and Minerva (Deloplaine) Pletz. He served in the U.S. Army and before his retirement was the owner of Pletz Trucking, Inc. and Candyland Express, known for the most beautiful trucks and best drivers on the road. Some of his favorite moments spent were reminiscing with the guys about the good ole’ days! Every year he looked forward to going to the races in Ohio with his sons, grandson, son-in-law and friends. In his younger years you could always find him on the golf course and he enjoyed long country drives on sunny Saturdays with Ruth and any number of grandkids. Above all else, Charlie was the most incredible son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Always there with love, support and good advice. In addition to Ruth, he leaves behind to cherish his memories, his children; Charles W., III (Diane) of Robesonia, Diane L. Kearns (Thomas) of Middletown, DE, Edward Charles, (Kathy) of Muhlenberg and Kelley L. Witman (James) of Reading. His beloved grandchildren; Jordan Kreitz, Shawn Heifert, Tracy O’Shea, Rachael Pletz, Ashlee Pletz, Emiley Witman, Brinlee Pletz and Charles W., IV. His great grandchildren; Adam Charles Kreitz, Julia and Jordan Heifert, Sadie and Sophia O’Shea and Taliesin Edwards. He was “Uncle Boone” to Debbie Sparks, Richard and Michael Pletz. Niece Jackie West held a very special place in his heart. In addition to his parents, Charlie was predeceased by his sister, Minerva “Sis” Rohrbach, his brother, Jack D. Pletz, Sr., nephews David Rohrbach and Jack D. Pletz, Jr., sister-in-law Margie Lea West. Charlie loved beyond words Ruth’s children; Laurel Rusk, III (Debbie), Michael Rusk (Debbie) and Patricia Rusk Hickernell and grandchildren; Lori McCollough, Mark Seidel, Matt Rusk, Michael P. Rusk, Heidi Zentner, Joshua Rusk and Jobe Hickernell. Also great grandchildren Kelsey, Lacey, Skylar, Nathan, Gabe, Cooper, Cara, Grace, Liam Benjamin, Jazmin, Joshua and Jameson. Among his many blessings, Charlie counted the entire West family as one of his greatest. Services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 am in Auman’s, Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading (Exeter Township) Pa. 19606. Interment in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Friends and family may view from 10:00-11:00 am. Charlie and Ruth prefer contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send a condolence online, please visit: www.AumansInc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
6103700200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Auman's Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved