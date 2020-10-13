Charles W. Pletz, Jr. It is with great sadness and heartbreak that we share the news of the passing of Charles W. Pletz, Jr. 87, (“Big Boone”, “Chopper”) of Mohrsville, on Saturday, October 10, 2020, Tower Health – Reading Hospital, West Reading. He was the loving husband of Ruth M. (Rumfelt) Pletz, with whom he spent 42 years. Born in Pottstown, PA, Charlie was the son of the late Charles W., Sr. and Minerva (Deloplaine) Pletz. He served in the U.S. Army and before his retirement was the owner of Pletz Trucking, Inc. and Candyland Express, known for the most beautiful trucks and best drivers on the road. Some of his favorite moments spent were reminiscing with the guys about the good ole’ days! Every year he looked forward to going to the races in Ohio with his sons, grandson, son-in-law and friends. In his younger years you could always find him on the golf course and he enjoyed long country drives on sunny Saturdays with Ruth and any number of grandkids. Above all else, Charlie was the most incredible son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Always there with love, support and good advice. In addition to Ruth, he leaves behind to cherish his memories, his children; Charles W., III (Diane) of Robesonia, Diane L. Kearns (Thomas) of Middletown, DE, Edward Charles, (Kathy) of Muhlenberg and Kelley L. Witman (James) of Reading. His beloved grandchildren; Jordan Kreitz, Shawn Heifert, Tracy O’Shea, Rachael Pletz, Ashlee Pletz, Emiley Witman, Brinlee Pletz and Charles W., IV. His great grandchildren; Adam Charles Kreitz, Julia and Jordan Heifert, Sadie and Sophia O’Shea and Taliesin Edwards. He was “Uncle Boone” to Debbie Sparks, Richard and Michael Pletz. Niece Jackie West held a very special place in his heart. In addition to his parents, Charlie was predeceased by his sister, Minerva “Sis” Rohrbach, his brother, Jack D. Pletz, Sr., nephews David Rohrbach and Jack D. Pletz, Jr., sister-in-law Margie Lea West. Charlie loved beyond words Ruth’s children; Laurel Rusk, III (Debbie), Michael Rusk (Debbie) and Patricia Rusk Hickernell and grandchildren; Lori McCollough, Mark Seidel, Matt Rusk, Michael P. Rusk, Heidi Zentner, Joshua Rusk and Jobe Hickernell. Also great grandchildren Kelsey, Lacey, Skylar, Nathan, Gabe, Cooper, Cara, Grace, Liam Benjamin, Jazmin, Joshua and Jameson. Among his many blessings, Charlie counted the entire West family as one of his greatest. Services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 am in Auman’s, Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading (Exeter Township) Pa. 19606. Interment in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Friends and family may view from 10:00-11:00 am. Charlie and Ruth prefer contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send a condolence online, please visit: www.AumansInc.com