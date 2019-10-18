|
Charles William Whitehead Jr., 73, passed away peacefully at his Hixson, Tennessee, home on Sunday, October 13th, 2019. Charles was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, and lived there most of his life. He had been living in Hixson for the past two decades. He graduated in 1964 from Muhlenberg High School in Laureldale, Pennsylvania, and then went on to Purdue University where he earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Civil Engineering. In the early 1970s, he served in the Army and earned the rank of First Lieutenant. After his honorable discharge, he worked for Gilbert Associates Inc. in Reading and later for the Tennessee Valley Authority, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Elsie (Epler); and loving wife, Shirley (Barnes) whom he married September 5, 1970. Survivors include his three sons: Brian R., husband of Linda J. (Watkins) Tyner of Temple, Pennsylvania; Craig R., husband of Samantha L. (Jones) Tyner of Rome, Georgia; and Charles W. III, husband of Lori (Kline) Whitehead of Lincoln University, Pennsylvania. Also surviving him are his two sisters: Charlotte Kampcik of Hayward, California, and Carol Birnley of Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania. Charles was known to spend his summers at the Delaware beach with his family, where he enjoyed many years of fishing and clamming. While his sons were younger, he volunteered many hours of work at the Muhlenberg Township Athletic Association baseball field in Laureldale. While living in Temple, he was a member of the Social Quarters at the Central Fire Company No. 1 in Laureldale for many years. Later in life, he became an avid investor and enjoyed following the performance of the stock market. A funeral Service will be held on Monday at 1pm in the Stitzel Funeral Home Inc, 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. There will be a viewing from 12-1pm in the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 at https://www.heart.org/ For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019