1/1
Charles Wentzel
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles E. Wentzel, 93, of Reading PA, passed away on August 13, 2020, at Lutheran Home at Topton. Charles was born February 16, 1927, in Reading, PA to the late John Milton and Catherine (Hartman) Wentzel. He attended Reading High School, and then served in the US Navy Seabee’s from 1944 to 1946. Charles is survived by his loving son, Lawrence Wentzel of Blandon, PA, sister Dorothy Smith of Sinking Spring PA, grandsons Steven Wentzel of Charles Town WV, and Scott Wentzel of Erie, PA, and great grandson Charles A Wentzel of Bolivar, WV. Charles was preceded in death by his wife Alice Pearl, brothers John Wentzel and Robert Wentzel, and sisters Mary Jane and Catherine. Charles worked in the wholesale tobacco and candy distribution business for many years at J.E. Tobacco Co. and Park Jensen as a truck driver and warehouse manager. He also worked for Endicott-Seymour as a warehouse manager before retiring in 2000. Funeral Service will be held privately by the family in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring. Reverend Paul L. Jones will officiate. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Park. Charles was a cancer survivor so In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the American Cancer Society 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 in memory of Mr. Charles E. Wentzel. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved