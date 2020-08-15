Charles E. Wentzel, 93, of Reading PA, passed away on August 13, 2020, at Lutheran Home at Topton. Charles was born February 16, 1927, in Reading, PA to the late John Milton and Catherine (Hartman) Wentzel. He attended Reading High School, and then served in the US Navy Seabee’s from 1944 to 1946. Charles is survived by his loving son, Lawrence Wentzel of Blandon, PA, sister Dorothy Smith of Sinking Spring PA, grandsons Steven Wentzel of Charles Town WV, and Scott Wentzel of Erie, PA, and great grandson Charles A Wentzel of Bolivar, WV. Charles was preceded in death by his wife Alice Pearl, brothers John Wentzel and Robert Wentzel, and sisters Mary Jane and Catherine. Charles worked in the wholesale tobacco and candy distribution business for many years at J.E. Tobacco Co. and Park Jensen as a truck driver and warehouse manager. He also worked for Endicott-Seymour as a warehouse manager before retiring in 2000. Funeral Service will be held privately by the family in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring. Reverend Paul L. Jones will officiate. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Park. Charles was a cancer survivor so In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the American Cancer Society
3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 in memory of Mr. Charles E. Wentzel. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com