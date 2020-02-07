Home

Charles Leroy “Charlie” White 76, of Leesport, passed away February 3, 2020, in Penn State Health St. Joseph, surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his wife, Judith A. White, 8-11-2015. Born in Reading, on December 17, 1943, a son of the late Harold L. Sr. and Helen (Freeman) White. Charlie was a Philadelphia Eagles fan and last worked for White Bros Roofing. Surviving daughters, Christine L. White; Amy L. Rivera, both of Reading; sister, Miriam, widow of Kim Lindenmuth, of Leesport; brothers, Harold L. White Jr. and John D. White, both of Reading; 11 grandchildren, including Dominic C. White, Briana N. White and Ethan Wrobel; and four great-grandchildren, including Izaya and Sarina. Charlie was predeceased by his daughter, Tammy L. Wrobel; and brothers, William Freeman and Samuel White. Graveside services will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., Charles Evans Cemetery. Viewing Monday, February 10, 2020, 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Theo C Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
