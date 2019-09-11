Home

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
View Map
Charlie Burke Obituary

Charlie R. Burke, 89, of Tulpehocken Township, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., in Berks Heim.

He was the husband of Enid (Procter) Burke. Born in

Missouri, Mr. Burke was the son of the late S. Dennee and

Georgia (DePriest) Burke. He served in the United States

Army during the Korean War and was a supervisor at Crompton & Knowles in Birdsboro, until his retirement in 1992.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Burke is survived by his

children: Shelley E. Bonk, of Sinking Spring; Larry S. Burke, husband of Cathy Burke, of Sinking Spring; Denise Skelding, of Blandon; Cindy L. Burke Hearter, wife of Russ Hearter, of Blandon; and 6 grandchildren; and 4 great- grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by 3 sisters; and 5 brothers.

The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean

Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to

4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immune Deficiency Foundation, 110 West Road, Suite 300, Towson, MD 21204 (primaryimmune.org) in memory of Mr. Charlie R. Burke.

Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
