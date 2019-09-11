|
|
Charlie R. Burke, 89, of Tulpehocken Township, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., in Berks Heim.
He was the husband of Enid (Procter) Burke. Born in
Missouri, Mr. Burke was the son of the late S. Dennee and
Georgia (DePriest) Burke. He served in the United States
Army during the Korean War and was a supervisor at Crompton & Knowles in Birdsboro, until his retirement in 1992.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Burke is survived by his
children: Shelley E. Bonk, of Sinking Spring; Larry S. Burke, husband of Cathy Burke, of Sinking Spring; Denise Skelding, of Blandon; Cindy L. Burke Hearter, wife of Russ Hearter, of Blandon; and 6 grandchildren; and 4 great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by 3 sisters; and 5 brothers.
The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean
Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to
4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immune Deficiency Foundation, 110 West Road, Suite 300, Towson, MD 21204 (primaryimmune.org) in memory of Mr. Charlie R. Burke.
Online condolences may be made at
www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019