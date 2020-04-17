|
Charlotte Anastasio, 83, of Shillington, passed away on April 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Reading, Charlotte was the daughter of the late Stephanie (Lenart) Scherbanik Jamula and William Scherbanik, and step-daughter of the late Thaddeus Jamula. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, Donald Anastasio and her sister, Elaine Okonski. Mrs. Anastasio is survived by son Darren, husband of Beth Anne; son Scott, husband of Michelle; and son David. She is survived by 6 grandchildren: Amanda, wife of Eric, Carly, partner of James, Thomas, Andrew, Dominic, Dale Sr.; and 2 great-grandchildren, Luna and Dale Jr.; and a brother, Thaddeus “Ted” Jamula Jr. Charlotte was a loyal employee of the Raylon Corporation and a devoted member of St. John Baptist de LaSalle church. More than anything else in her life, Charlotte was extremely devoted to her family. She was very proud of her 3 sons and adored all her grandchildren. She attended all her children and grandchildren’s school and sporting events. Charlotte loved craft shows, shopping, making golumpkis for her family, and good times at Ken-Grill pool. Her greatest pleasures were family vacations, family holidays, summer picnics and talking with friends. She enjoyed making her famous chocolate chip cookies every Christmas. One of her fondest memories was traveling to Europe with her favorite friends. Not to be forgotten are her 2 grand dogs, Mya and Cali. The family wishes to thank Bayada Hospice for their wonderful service. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A “Celebration of Life” memorial will be held by the family later. Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020