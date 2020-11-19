1/1
Charlotte Ann Deppen
Charlotte Ann (Wurster) Deppen Charlotte Ann (Wurster) Deppen, 78, of Muhlenberg Township, passed peacefully on November 17, 2020, at the Reading Hospital of natural causes with her three daughters by her side. She’s been reunited with her husband Richard K. Deppen. Born in Reading on July 6, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Neil and Kathryn (Musket) Wurster. She was a 1960 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Charlotte was employed by First Union Bank as a Loan Financial Specialist, retiring in 1995. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, socializing with friends, shopping at Boscov’s, playing cards and most importantly, taking care of her daughters and granddaughter. The highlight of her day was spoiling her grand puppies, Maya and Barley. Charlotte is survived by three daughters: Michele A., wife of Joseph M. Lynch, Blandon, Christine E., wife of Jimmie S. Brendle, Jr., Ontelaunee Township, and Suzy R., wife of Steven W. Lysczek, Muhlenberg Township. Her two siblings: Daniel, husband of Doris Wurster, Wyomissing, Kathleen, wife of Gregory Klemick, Dresher; one granddaughter, Katie A. Lynch. Graveside services will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to Prospectus Berco, 840 William Lane, Reading, PA 19604. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
