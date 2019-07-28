Cheng Lo, 41, of Denver, Pa., passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019.

He was the husband of Choua (Vue) Lo with whom he celebrated 18 years of marriage. Born in Nong Kha,

Thailand, he was the son of the late Payer Lo and Yee (Vang) Lo. Mr. Lo was the franchise owner of Coverall Cleaning Systems, Lancaster, last working Wednesday,

July 24th. He was a member of Allegheny Evangelical

Lutheran Church in Mohnton, where he currently served as president of the church council.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Shongcheng Lo, Hannah Lo, Tyler Lo, and Olivia Lo, all at home; and siblings: Neng Fong Lo, Xee Lo Vang, Choua Lo Hang, Foua Lo Vang, T. Nong Lo, Chong Lo, Dia Lo Kha, Xong Lo and Yer Lo Xiong.

Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, Monday, August 5, 201, at 9:00 a.m. Reverend Shong Chai Hang will officiate.

Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington. The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, August 2, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Saturday, August 3, from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., and from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 4, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and Monday, August 5, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m.

Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



