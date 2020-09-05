1/1
Cheryl A. Bare
Cheryl A. (Cruley) Bare Cheryl A. (Cruley) Bare, of Main Street, Blandon, died of natural causes August 29 th at Tower Health, Reading, Pa. She was the daughter of the late George A. and Florence J. Cruley and wife to the late Earl F. Bare Jr. Cheryl was the mother of daughter Shannon L. (Bare) Iswalt wife of Joel Iswalt, Blandon, son Shane Bare husband to Kimberly Bare, Mohnton, and son Christopher G. Bare, late husband of Lura Bare, West Lawn. Other survivors include two Sisters Connie Kennedy, Deborah Scheuring and three brothers Robert, Timothy and Kenneth Cruley. There are also six grandchildren, Logan, Kylee, Mason and Gabriel Iswalt and Jonas and Isabel Bare. Service will be Friday, September 11 th at 2:00pm at Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Humane Society Berks County can be made in her honor.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
