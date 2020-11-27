Cheryl A. Hannahoe Cheryl A. Hannahoe, age 65, of Leesport, PA, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020, due to the long-term effects of the non-curable Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Disease. Cheryl was hospitalized at the Reading Tower Health Hospital and was a patient for 252 days this year, before coming home on hospice care. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey A. Hannahoe. They were married April 22, 1978, and enjoyed over 42 years of marriage. They had two sons, Jonathan A. Hannahoe, husband of Lauren (Robinson); and two grandsons, Jackson A. and William H. Hannahoe, residing in Chalfont, PA; and their youngest son, Ryan M. Hannahoe, husband of Melissa (Styles), residing in Helena, Montana. Cheryl was the daughter of Jacqueline E. (Shirey) High of Leesport, and the late Richard W. High, Sr. Her maternal grandparents were the late Clarence “Jack” Shirey and Margaret, widow of William Homan. Her paternal grandparents were William E. High, Jr. and Emma S. (Zellers) High. Cheryl is also survived by numerous other relatives on both sides of the Hannahoe/High families. A member of Epler’s United Church of Christ of West Leesport Road, she was also a member of Eastern Star Chapter #251; The Lehigh Valley Amateur Astronomical Society (LVAAS); Hawk Mountain Sanctuary; and The Penn State Nittany Lion Club. Cheryl and Jeff held four season tickets for 29 years, until her health prevented her attendance, at Beaver Stadium. Cheryl was a 1972 graduate of Exeter High School, and was her senior year president of Junior Achievement. She graduated from RACC with an associate degree as a medical lab technician. Cheryl, for the most part, was a thankful stay-at-home mother and wife. She was very proud of the honor both sons held in earning their Eagle Scout Rank at Epler’s Church - Troop #190, where they went through the cub scouting and boy scouting program. In addition, she served as a part-time private-duty caretaker. She was a beautiful person, on the inside and outside. The family wishes that you remember her, in your memory, as such. Due to the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be held privately, at the convenience of the immediate family. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements.



