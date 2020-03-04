|
Cheryl Christine (Kulp) Fick, 70 of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania died on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. Born August 6, 1949 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Earl Henry Kulp and Louise May (Bodine) Kulp. She was the wife of Thomas John Fick. She was a member of the former Calvary Evangelical Church, Birdsboro, PA. Cheryl enjoyed volunteering for various groups and helping others, three of the groups are Hopewell Love, INC, Meals on Wheels and the local community food bank. Surviving along with her husband are 3 daughters, Tara wife of Douglas Ottenberg of Camp Hill, PA, Angelia L. wife of Wesley Beers of Philadelphia, PA, Katie A. wife of Matthew Buckno of Nazareth, PA and 6 grandchildren. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in memory of Cheryl. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020