Cheryl N. Hoffmann, 61, of Wyomissing, passed away Sunday, March 1, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia. Cheryl was born in Reading on June 29, 1958, a daughter of the late Shirley Demopulos and Heister Kruppenbach and is survived by her adopted father, Donald Kummerer Sr., of West Chester. She was the wife of Matthew P. Hoffmann Sr., of Wyomissing. She worked at R.M. Palmer Company, Reading for 25 years. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Wyomissing, and was a life member of Berkshire Heights Fire Co., member of Gouglersville Fire Co., Union Fire Co. of Bethel and Mt. Aetna Fire Co. Cheryl is survived by her daughter, Mandy N. Hoffmann, of Wyomissing; son, Matthew P. Hoffmann Jr., of Wyomissing; sister, Lisa Blankenbiller, of Reading; two brothers, Donald, husband of Melanie Kummerer Jr., of Leesport; George, husband of Barbara Kummerer, of Sparks, Nev. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Alyssa Hoffmann, Alexis Henry, Christian Hoffmann and Isabella Hoffmann Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a in Cheryl’s name. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020