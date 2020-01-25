Home

Cheryl D. Sterling, 74, of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away January 23, 2020 at Mifflin Center. Born in Huntington, NY she was the daughter of the late Robert and Joan (Orndorf) Cass. She graduated from Hightstown High School. Cheryl worked as a Realtor at Century 21 and later Weichert Realtors until her retirement. She is survived by her children, Kattie L (Robert) Rhoads, West Lawn and Sean R. Babcock, Ocala, FL and two step-children, June Sterling and Lawrence Sterling, Jr., both of Glenside. There are six grandchildren: Thomas Regan, Kyle Regan, Courtney Regan, Sean Babcock, Jr., Ryan Babcock; and John Thomas Crilley; one great-granddaugter, Brooke Regan; and one sister, Deborah (John) Procassini, Hightstown, NJ. Cheryl was predeceased by one brother, Richard Cass. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Temple is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
