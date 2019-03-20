Cheryl D. Tobias, 61, of Bern Twp., passed away Saturday, March 16th in Penn State Health, St. Joseph Hospital.

Cheryl was the loving wife of Daniel W. Tobias.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Grace (Stamm) Seaman Kemmerling, wife of Miles Kemmerling, of

Hamburg, and the late Stanley Seaman.

Cheryl was a member of Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, Sinking Spring.

Cheryl was a 1976 graduate of Hamburg High School.

From the age of eighteen until February 2010, Cheryl was a school bus driver, primarily for the Schuylkill Valley School District.

Additional survivors include two loving children, Jackie Boyer, wife of Christopher Boyer Sr., of Hamburg; and David Tobias, of Bern Twp. There are two grandchildren, Ethan and Elizabeth Boyer. Also, two brothers, Cory Seaman and wife, Kathy; and Craig Seaman and wife, Elaine.

Cheryl is predeceased by a grandson, Christopher Boyer Jr.; and a sister, Cindy Smith.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 22nd at 11:00 a.m. in Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 4891 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, PA 19608, with Senior Pastor Wayne Rissmiller officiating. A viewing will be held on Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the church.

Interment will follow the service in Bern Cemetery.

The Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Bernville, PA 19506 to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



