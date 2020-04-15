Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Cheryl W. Pease


1952 - 2020
Cheryl W. Pease Obituary
Cheryl W. Pease Cheryl W. Pease, 67 of Blandon, passed away on April 14th in her residence. She was the wife of Russell M. Pease of 44 years. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Ardelle (Wiesser) Wisner of Wernersville, PA, and the late Edward R. Wisner. Cheryl had worked years ago for UGI as a Customer Service agent. Surviving in addition to her husband and mother is one son, Nathaniel M Pease, Sr., Northampton, PA; two brothers, Edward M. Wisner, Wernersville, PA, Mark A. Wisner, Reading, PA; 2 Grandchildren, Sara Allison Rose Pease and Nathaniel M. Pease, Jr. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. CRAMP-HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading has charge of arrangements. Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com. 610-375-4337
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
