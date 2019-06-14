Chester L. Emerich Jr., 65, formerly of Reading, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., at Kutztown Manor,

Kutztown, where he had resided for 3 years.

Born in Reading he was a son of the late Chester L. Emerich Sr. and of Georgine V. (Bortz) Emerich. He was the loving companion of Deborah Rick.

Mr. Emerich was employed as a Security Guard by the Sovereign Center for 15 years prior to retiring in 2016. He was a volunteer for the City of Reading Fire Department for 37 years from 1973-2010, volunteered as a bus monitor for the Children and Youth Ministries and was a member of Spring Valley Church of God, Muhlenberg Twp., and was a lifetime member of the Hampden Fire Department. He loved WWE wrestling, the Reading Royals and dirt track racing at Grandview Speedway and at the former Reading Fairgrounds. He was a 1973 graduate of Reading High School.

Surviving in addition to his companion are his children: Jeremy R. Emerich, of Fleetwood; Melanie A. Emerich, of Reading; and Samantha Emerich, of Wake Forest, N. Carolina; and several grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a brother.

Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland St., Hampden Heights, Reading, Reverend Joseph B. Sclafani officiating. Interment will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, June 17, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to City Light Ministry, P.O. Box 12373, Reading, PA 19612-2373 in memory of Mr.

Chester L. Emerich Jr.

Bean Funeral Home, Hampden Heights, is in charge of arrangements.

