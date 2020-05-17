Chester Ensinger
Chester R. Ensinger Chester R. Ensinger, 96, of Denver, went to be with his Lord and Savior, at the Gardens at Stevens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on May 16, 2020. He was born in Denver to the late Gertrude Kepple and was the devoted husband of the late Marion (Sweigert) Ensinger, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. Chester was a member of the Grace E.C. Church in Ephrata, loved chopping wood, walking his companion- Shorty Wiggins, watching the Phillies, playing golf, and playing cards. He was also a veteran of WWII, having served in the European campaign from 1943 to 1945. In addition to his wife, Chester was preceded in death by; a son, Brian; 2 brothers, Emerson and Lewis Kepple and a great grandson. He is survived by Lonn D. and Timothy Ensinger - husband of Vicki (Boyer), both of Denver, 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren, a brother- Donald Kepple, a sister- Greta Roux, and many nieces, nephews and friends - all of whom loved him dearly and will miss him. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Gardens at Stevens who took great care of Chester in his final days. A private graveside service will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex, with Pastor Bruce Wagner officiating. Memorial contributions in Chester’s memory may be made to The Gardens at Stevens, 400 Lancaster Avenue, Stevens, PA, 17578 or Grace EC Church, 131 Terrace Avenue, Ephrata, PA, 17522. Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
