Chester W. Epting, 92, formerly of

Hamburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Southeastern

Veterans Center, Spring City, Pa.

Born in Tilden Township, he was a son of the late Chester H. and May V. (Fink)

Epting. He was married for 64 wonderful years to Mary Ann (Degler) Epting, who passed in 2016. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a daughter, Bonnie. His family takes great comfort knowing that he has joined his wife and daughter in a better place.

Chester, also known as Chet or John, lived nearly his

entire life on the family's Lowland Road property near the Kernsville Dam, Hamburg. A 1944 graduate of Hamburg High School, Chet enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving in the Naval Air Corps. After World War II, he returned to his childhood home and worked as a pattern shop worker at Penn Steel, Hamburg. Chet supplemented his earnings by building and reconditioning furniture, and through general carpentry. A testimony to the "greatest generation," he also planted trees around his home as part of President

Roosevelt's Civilian Conservation Corps initiative.

Always a tremendous athlete, Chet started playing baseball while in the Navy, becoming a superb pitcher, earning a tryout with the then Philadelphia Athletics. He started the Tilden Youth Baseball program, coaching well into his 60s. Chet not only taught himself to bowl and golf, but mastered both sports, rolling a 300 game at age 70, the same year he scored a hole-in-one, and he maintained a 10 handicap well into his senior years.

Chet is deeply loved by all and will be greatly missed. He was a remarkable role model in terms of work ethic,

dedication to family, service to God and country, sobriety and self-control.

Chet is survived by a younger brother, Richard, College Station, Texas; sons, John, husband of Malinda, Tilden Township; and Glenn, husband of Sharon, Westerville, Ohio; and a daughter, Maureen, wife of Scott Henne, Carlisle. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, two foster children, and two stepchildren.

A Celebration of his life will be held Saturday, April 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. Fourth St., Hamburg, followed by burial with full military honors at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Hamburg. Friends may call Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10:00-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Chet's honor may be made to Cure Alzheimers at www.act.alz.org/donate. Online condolences may be recorded at www.burkeydriscoll.com.



