Chester Perfetto Chester Perfetto, 88, of Lower Heidelberg Township, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in his residence. He was the husband of Doris (Kemmerer) Perfetto. Born in Reading, Mr. Perfetto was the son of the late James and Theresa (Amadio) Perfetto. Chester served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He enlisted in the Naval Reserves in March of 1950, served for 43 years, and retired as Captain in July 1984. He served aboard the USS Antares as a gunnery officer and assistant cargo officer from 1953-1955. Chester was the chairman of Armed Forces Day Committee from 1969 - 1973 and he was President of Navy League from 1968 – 1970. He was also the Naval liaison officer to the Adjutant General of the State of PA on the Admiral start in Washington, DC. Mr. Perfetto received a Bachelor of Science degree from Kutztown University in 1953 and a Master of Education from Temple University in 1961. He taught elementary school for 5 years throughout the county and ended his teaching career as Principal of Wyomissing Elementary School in 1961. Chester was also a member of the Shrine Rajah Temple since 1969 and was on the Board of Directors of the American Red Cross, Berks County, from 1974-1989. The Chester Perfetto Agency, Inc. was established in 1971 and is still operating in Wyomissing, PA. The agency markets and services property, casualty, group, health, and life insurance; investments and retirement plans. A regular on WEEU and BCTV, Chester is well known for educating others on senior Medicare needs. In August of 2015, Chester and his grandson, Christopher, established C.P. Tactical Solutions, Inc. The gun range opened in December 2017 and is located in Sinking Spring, PA. The range provides the community with firearms classes and safety instruction. Mr. Perfetto is survived by his daughter Susan J. Perfetto of Wyomissing and his sons Scott Perfetto of Leesport and Terry Perfetto of Wernersville. He is also survived by his grandchildren Christopher J. Perfetto, husband of Monica Perfetto; Timothy P. Perfetto and Benjamin P. Perfetto and his great grandchildren Justice, Ava, Garrison, and Everett. Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant will officiate. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Navy Honor Guard will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Wednesday 8:30 am to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 701 Centre Ave. Reading, PA 19601 in memory of Mr. Chester Perfetto. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019