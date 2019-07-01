Chet L. Hinkelman II, 52, of Reading, passed away in his sleep on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

He was born in Erie County on November 10, 1966. Chet was the adopted son of Ronald and Carol Hinkelman.

Growing up, he played football from midget league all the way through high school. His love for football continued into his adult life as he became an avid fan of both the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Outside of being a sports lover, Chet was a veteran. He spent eight years in the Army as a paratrooper including service overseas in Operation Desert Storm. Later, he went on to earn his associates degree in information technology at Texas Tech University.

In May of 1996, Chet married Kathy L. Deibert. Together they raised two children in the following 23 years of matrimony. In his spare time, Chet enjoyed building model trains, playing cards, and watching movies. He was exceptionally outgoing and loved to make others laugh. He cared deeply for all the people in his life and spent his final years fighting to have more time with friends and family. His spirit of strength and perseverance is nothing short of inspiring. May his life be remembered always in the hearts and minds of all who knew him.

Chet is survived by his wife, Kathy; his two daughters, Kathryn and Brianna; his furry companion, Daisy; as well as his aunts, Gloria Powers, wife of George Powers, and Candy Hodoba.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 3rd, at 7:00 p.m., at Auman's Inc. Funeral Home on 390 West Neversink Road, Reading, PA 19606, www.aumansinc.com. The family will receive visitors immediately before the

ceremony from 6:00 -7:00 p.m.

Donations can be made in his memory to the Clyde F. Barker Transplant House on 3940 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19105, [email protected]

