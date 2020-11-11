Chief Jess Edwards Rohrbach Chief Jess Edwards Rohrbach, 44, of Exeter Township, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 4:34 pm as a result of a motorcycle accident in Penn Township. He was the husband of Christine D. (Sutton) Rohrbach. Born in Reading, Jess was the son of Robin L. and Bonnie S. (Edwards) Rohrbach. Jess received a bachelor’s degree in business and served for 21 years in the United States Navy, serving in Operation Desert Storm and Kosovo. He was a member of Seabee’s and was Chief Naval Recruiter. Jess was member of and Commander of Birdsboro VFW and was a member of Desert Knights Motorcycle Club. Jess is also survived by his children Cecelia Mae Rohrbach and Connor Donovan Rohrbach both at home. Also surviving are his siblings Jeremy E. Rohrbach, husband of Lori Rohrbach of Exeter Township; Mel T. Rohrbach, companion of Amber Kubovcsak of Reading; Jose Davila, husband of Gina Davila of North Carolina; Isaac J. Rohrbach, husband of Megan Rohrbach of Fleetwood; Caleb R. Rohrbach, fiancé of Makayla Miller of New Smithville; Jane’e E. Rohrbach of Fleetwood; Timothy H. Rohrbach of Fleetwood and his maternal grandmother Marilyn Edwards a resident at Berks Heim. Jess is also survived by his brother-in-law Brian Sutton, husband of Kiva Sutton of Bethel and his loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews which he loved and adored. Funeral Service will be held at Praise Christian Fellowship Church 323 June Ave. Blandon, PA 19510, Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Pastor Steve Graybill will officiate. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends at Praise Christian Fellowship Church, Monday 9:00 am to 11:30 am. Military Honors will be rendered by the United States Navy Honor Guard and the Topton American Legion Post 217 following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Birdsboro VFW, 321 Main Street, Birdsboro, PA 19508 in memory of Mr. Jess Edwards Rohrbach. Bean Funeral Home 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com