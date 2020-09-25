1/1
Chong M. Lo
Chong M. Lo Chong M. Lo, 66, of Brecknock Township, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1:24 pm in his residence. He was the husband of Lia X. (Xiong) Lo. Born in Long Cheng, Laos, Mr. Lo was the son of Sia Vang and the late Zerchue Lo. He was a member of Hmong Alliance Church in Leola and was employed by Cardone Industries in Philadelphia as a production control supervisor. He served in the SGU for the CIA in Laos. In addition to his wife Mr. Lo is survived by his children Nao Y. Lo, husband of Ia Vue with whom he last resided; Mai Lo Hang, wife of Soloman Hang of Brighton, CO; Kou Lo, husband of Song Kue of Adamstown; Pheng Lo, husband of Annie Hang of Berlin, MD; Bee Lo with whom he last resided; Bao L. Yang, wife of Tou Yang of Statesville, NC; 14 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Pao Choua Lor of St. Paul, MN; Yia L. Thao, wife of Xiong M. Thao of Thorton, CO; Kerr T. Yang, wife of Vameng Yang of Appleton, WI; Der H. Yang, wife of Sai Chou Yang of GA; Mee Thao of Laos. Funeral Services will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington Friday, October 2, 2020 at 6:00 pm and Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 9:00 am. Reverend Dao Yang will officiate. Interment Caernarvon Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Friday from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm and Saturday 8:00 am to 9:00 am. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

