|
|
Chrecothea (Zakhaou) Fanaras, age 108, of Baltimore, MD, formerly of Reading, PA entered eternal life on Thursday December 19, 2019. She was born on March 16, 1911 in Mytilene, Greece to the late Peter and Chrecotheoa (Christothouto) Zakhaou. Chrocethea worked as a detailer at Elm & Cedar Street Kitting mills, where she worked for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time in her garden and loved cooking for family and friends. In addition to her parents, Chrecothea was greeted in heaven by her husband of 33 years, Ignatius Fanaras. Her spirit will be carried on by; son Stanley Fanaras and his wife Victoria - Maria MacDonald, of College Park, MD; niece Efstratia Kostas and nephew Demos Kostas. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Theo C. Auman Inc., 247 Penn St. Reading, PA 19601. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday, January 02, 2020, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. The Fanaras family will receive relatives and friends in Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church 1001 East Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611, Friday, January 03, 2020, from 10 a.m – 11 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Father Theodore Petrides will officiate. Interment will follow at in Charles Evans Cemetery, 1119 Centre Ave. Reading, PA 19601. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, at the above address, in loving memory of Chrecothea Fanaras. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheoCAuman.com for the Fanaras family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019